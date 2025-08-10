Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11,667.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,334,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297,448 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,722,000 after purchasing an additional 360,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,870,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,588,000 after acquiring an additional 298,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 354,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 174,995 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
BILS opened at $99.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).
