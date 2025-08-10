Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11,667.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,334,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297,448 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,722,000 after purchasing an additional 360,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,870,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,588,000 after acquiring an additional 298,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 354,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 174,995 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS opened at $99.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

