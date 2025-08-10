Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,330 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,578,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,770,000 after buying an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 52,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 100,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 21,576 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $33.73 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

