Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $218,000 Position in John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:JHAC)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:JHAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned 0.05% of John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA JHAC opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.50.

The John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (JHAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US companies across the entire market-cap spectrum, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

