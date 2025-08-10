Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $218,000 Position in John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:JHAC)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:JHAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned 0.05% of John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JHAC opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.50.
John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:JHAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.