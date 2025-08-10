Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,935,000 after acquiring an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 518,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $317.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.19. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.