Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of SPLV opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
