Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 570,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after buying an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.