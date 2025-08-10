Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 629 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,541,000 after buying an additional 63,214 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after purchasing an additional 506,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 933,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.04 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
