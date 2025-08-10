Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 629 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,541,000 after buying an additional 63,214 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after purchasing an additional 506,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 933,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.04 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $103.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.