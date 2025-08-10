Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $252.31 and last traded at $252.22, with a volume of 49313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,827,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,255,000 after purchasing an additional 182,725 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,530,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

