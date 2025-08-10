Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $47.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.7222.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,106,141 shares of company stock worth $51,985,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 265,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

