Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Shares of CELH opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at $45,827,083.80. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,106,141 shares of company stock worth $51,985,705. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 265,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

