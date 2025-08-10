Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,847 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 95,209 shares during the period.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCMB stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

