Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,488,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $176,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

