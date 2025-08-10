Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $177.44 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $177,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.66 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.04.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

