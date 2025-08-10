Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 183,041 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,711,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $231,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 129,500.0% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $46.89 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

