Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 595,678 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $191,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

RWR opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

