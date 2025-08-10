Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,935.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,151,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 193,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,877,000 after purchasing an additional 145,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,551,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.81 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $828.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

