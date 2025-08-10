Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,033 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,786,000.

Shares of IVOO opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.59. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $115.71.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

