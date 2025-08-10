Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $606,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2025

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,216,000 after buying an additional 329,270 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,408,000 after buying an additional 50,115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,412,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,231,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,627,000 after buying an additional 221,988 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.9%

SPHQ stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.