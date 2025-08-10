Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $606,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,931 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,216,000 after buying an additional 329,270 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,408,000 after buying an additional 50,115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,412,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,231,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,627,000 after buying an additional 221,988 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.9%

SPHQ stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

