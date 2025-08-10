Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $632,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
