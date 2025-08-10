Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHAK opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

