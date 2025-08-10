Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 708 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

