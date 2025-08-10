Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEMX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.96. Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Ex China Active ETF (MEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from emerging markets, excluding China, considered to have sustainable growth potential. MEMX was launched on Jan 11, 2023 and is managed by Matthews.

