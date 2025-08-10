Citigroup Inc. Acquires 450,253 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.58% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $81,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.05.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

