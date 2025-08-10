Citigroup Inc. Has $72.44 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $640.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $619.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

