Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 636 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,877,000 after buying an additional 161,583 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after buying an additional 252,973 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,305,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 382,653 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

