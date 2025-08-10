Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) dropped 18.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.41. Approximately 1,336,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 603% from the average daily volume of 190,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.83.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.2%

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$528.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$140,000.00. Also, Director Birgit Troy bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,589.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,346 shares of company stock worth $136,969 and sold 51,800 shares worth $363,190. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

