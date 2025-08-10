Condor Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

