Condor Capital Management Increases Position in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2025

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGINFree Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 1.14% of VanEck Digital India ETF worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Digital India ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital India ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGIN opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.69. VanEck Digital India ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

About VanEck Digital India ETF

The VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Digital India index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Indian companies that are involved in the digitalization of India’s economy. DGIN was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

