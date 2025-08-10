Cormark Has Bullish Estimate for SSRM FY2026 Earnings

Get Silver Standard Resources alerts:

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silver Standard Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.85 target price (up previously from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Silver Standard Resources has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 363,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,006 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

