Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $9.79. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 373,812 shares trading hands.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $955.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $320.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,948 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,416,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.