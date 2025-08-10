Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $532,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,756 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

