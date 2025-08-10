DA Davidson Weighs in on Shopify’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOFree Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Shopify to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

