Deutsche Bank AG Has $130.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.93% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $130,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.