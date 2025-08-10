Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

