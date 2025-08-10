Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Increased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $44.60 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

