Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,816,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,742,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 502,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $31.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

