Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Accredited Investor Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.52 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

