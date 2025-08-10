Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Position Cut by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,747 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares comprises 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,817 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $7.46 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

