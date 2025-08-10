Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,614 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.