Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

SPXL opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.31 and a 200-day moving average of $156.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $190.72.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

