Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 85174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 47.35%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6202 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

