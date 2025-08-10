Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Down 5.2%

DUOL opened at $370.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.89 and its 200-day moving average is $392.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,797.52. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $20,939,300. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.