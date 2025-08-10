Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.
ELVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jones Trading lowered their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.93. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Stock Average Calculator
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.