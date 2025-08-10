Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

ELVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jones Trading lowered their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $135,606.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 303,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,305.06. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 940,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,177,627.84. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,084 shares of company stock worth $2,046,719. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.93. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

