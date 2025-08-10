Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ePlus FY2026 Earnings

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for ePlus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for ePlus’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLUS

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ePlus by 377.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 625.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.