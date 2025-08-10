Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PAHC FY2026 Earnings

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

PAHC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.