Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:CMG Q2 Earnings

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Computer Modelling Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.83.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at C$6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$528.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$6.22 and a 1 year high of C$13.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$140,000.00. Also, Director Birgit Troy purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,589.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $136,969 and have sold 51,800 shares valued at $363,190. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.95%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

