Evercore ISI Raises Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $89.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of MIRM opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.94. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $2,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,915.25. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. This trade represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,041 shares of company stock worth $2,840,624. Insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,495,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9,440.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 343,725 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 249,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after buying an additional 229,746 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

