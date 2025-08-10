Fiduciary Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,545,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 821,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 326,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

