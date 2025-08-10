Fiduciary Family Office LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,205.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $642.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.11. The company has a market capitalization of $645.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

