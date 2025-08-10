Fiduciary Family Office LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

